The Great Khali Biography Wife, Father, Mother Physical Stats Facts

|Birth name
|Dalip Singh Rana
|Born
|27 August 1972
Dhiraina, Himachal Pradesh, India
|Residence
|Houston, Texas,
United States
|Spouse(s)
|Harminder Kaur (m. 2002)
|Professional wrestling career
|Ring name(s)
|Dalip Singh
Giant Singh
The Great Khali
|Billed height
|7 ft 3 in (2.21 m)
|Billed weight
|347 lb (157 kg)
|Billed from
|Mumbai, India
|Trained by
|All Pro Wrestling
|Debut
|7 October 2000
Dalip Singh Rana (born 27 August 1972), better known by the ring name The Great Khali, is an Indian American professional wrestler, promoter and actor currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand.
Known for his great height, in 2014 he was described as the eighth tallest professional wrestler in history. The Great Khali debuted in WWE alongside Daivari and had alliances with Ranjin Singh and Jinder Mahal. However, Khali spent most of his career as a singles wrestler and in 2007 he became WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion.
Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an officer for the Punjab state police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows.
- Chest 63 ”
- Biceps 25”
- Waist 35”
- Height 7’1” 2.16 m 216.41 cm
- Weight 157 kg, 345.4 lbs
- Mother name Tandi Devi
- Father name Jwala Ram
- Does The Great Khali takes alcohol? No
- The Great Khali is suffered from Acromegaly which is the main reason behind his abnormal height.
- Before becoming famous he worked as a laborer and also worked in a hotel in Malabar hills.
- He was also selected in police through sports quota and alongside he continued his bodybuilding training.
- He won the title of Mr. India bodybuilder in 1995 and 1996. And due to his hard work, he was selected for All-Pro Wrestling in the USA and in October 200 he made his first debut.
- His real name is not The Great Khali. He got his name from WWE because before starting any match he takes the of goddess ‘kali’ which the wrestlers pronounce as Khali.
- He also did a reality show in 2010 named as ‘Bigg Boss 4’ and become the 1st runner-up of that show.
- He is very religious and also does meditation daily. He is the follower of guru Ashutosh Maharaj.
- He also worked as an actor in many film like Kushti, The longest yard, MacGruber, Get Smart and Ramaa: The Saviour and Houba.
- In 2015 he went back to India and opened his own wrestling school in Punjab named as the ‘Continental Wrestling Entertainment’.