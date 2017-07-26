The Great Khali Biography Wife, Father, Mother Physical Stats Facts

The Great Khali Birthday, Wife, Father, Mother, Real Name, Family, Age, Weight, Height, Wife, Affairs, Bio & More discus following.

Dalip Singh Rana (born 27 August 1972), better known by the ring name The Great Khali, is an Indian American professional wrestler, promoter and actor currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand.

Known for his great height, in 2014 he was described as the eighth tallest professional wrestler in history. The Great Khali debuted in WWE alongside Daivari and had alliances with Ranjin Singh and Jinder Mahal. However, Khali spent most of his career as a singles wrestler and in 2007 he became WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion.

Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an officer for the Punjab state police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows.

Physical Stats Chest 63 ”

Biceps 25”

Waist 35”

Height 7’1” 2.16 m 216.41 cm

Weight 157 kg, 345.4 lbs

Mother name Tandi Devi

Father name Jwala Ram