The 1st Strawberry Inter-Departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian style) will begin at Liaquat Gymnasium, Sports Complex from August 2. Inter-Departmental Kabaddi Championship Islamabad from August 02.

” Leading departments of the country will feature in the in the five day premier Kabaddi activity “, said a spokesman of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation here on Monday. He said the event will help in identifying new Kabaddi talent besides giving boost to the ongoing efforts for the further development of the game.

Briefing the media here Friday, Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Muhammad Sarwar Rana said six teams would participate in the Championship which would continue till August 6. He said the teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Navy, Railways, Police and Wapda. He told that teams of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are also under consideration for participation in the championship. The Championship, he said is the first Asian Style Nationals and it is a step in the right direction. We are grateful to Strawberry Sports Management for their support for the cause,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said regions would participate in the 40th National Kabaddi Championship to be held in Lahore. “Talks are underway to host Kabaddi World Cup,” he told.

He said many foreign players are interested to take part in Super Kabaddi League likely to be held in Islamabad this year. “Players from Sri Lanka, Canada, Nepal, Turkmenistan and even from India have shown willingness to participate in the league,” he said.