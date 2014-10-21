Now today is the first Test Series match Pakistan and Australia teams, which will be going to start from 22nd October to 26th, October, 2014. Here all crazy cricket fans enjoy with us Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Scorecard 1st day, 2nd day, 3rd day, 4th day, 5th day scorecard online ball by ball match results with match final resutls available at this page. This was the big game in between these two teams, the match will be settled at as per venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium and both teams where face to face in ground at 06:00 GMT | 10:00 local | 11:00 PKT.

Pakistan A cricket team gave very good response to Pakistan test team, they looking very confident in first innings, they at the end of days, Pak a won by 153 runs. Now Pakistan International test team & Australian test team ready for their first test series match today. Both teams played to each other two test matches, last final test series match on 30th, October to 03, November, 2014. Here is the best place where all sports fans took the all new latest upcoming matches fixtures with matches results online so daily must visit our site for latest sports news, in below you can get the full details of match with teams squads list which will be expected to performed in this game.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Scorecard 22 To 26th October, 2014

Match: Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test

Date: 22 To 26th October, 2014

Time: 06:00 GMT | 10:00 local | 11:00 PKT

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Misbah-ul-Haq lead the Pakistan test team, while Ahmed Shehad and Asad Shafiq also performed in test series against the Australia because these two batman are very useful for Pakistan team. Pakistan cricket board announced the Taufeeq Umar in test team against only Australia tour, Taufeeq played last time in 2012 he performed in 43 test matches, now let see they performed well or not..?

Match Prediction

Pakistan test team looking now strong, so our prediction about this big test match Pak team favorite winning points of view now let see who will be won for more furtehr latest updates please keep in touch with this page.