Pakistan Junior Hockey Trials Schedule Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit

Pakistan Junior Hockey Trials Schedule dates announced for Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit official. Around 270 players appeared in junior hockey trials and some of the selected in recent Junior Hockey trails camp.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will conduct trials today (Monday) for the teams, which did not featured in U18 National Hockey Championship including FATA, AJK and GB, at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

Apart from players of these teams, players, who were unable to participate in previous trials, have also been allowed to participate in the trials.

However, players, who were disqualified by their regions, have been disallowed to take part in these trials.

Altogether 270 players turned up In the KPK open trials to select new talent for Pakistan’s junior hockey team at two venues on Tuesday.

In Bannu, around 120 players belonging to Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat divisions appeared on July 29 & 30, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation here.

“While at Mardan about 150 boys from Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar & Hazara divisions as well as from the federal capital of Islamabad showcased their potential on July 31 & August 1”, he said. Players born on and after 1st January, 1998 were eligible for these trials.

The selection committee at these two centres comprising Imtiaz Afridi, Imran Khan, Ehsanullah and Shaukat Ali appeared quite satisfied with the talent on display, he said. The trials in other parts of the country were conducted a few days back.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) named an 18-member junior squad after two days of trials held here at the Hockey Club of Pakistan Stadium. Shafqat, a talented forward is at the helm of the touring party that would be competing against some of the world’s best junior outfits in the Malaysian capital from January 17 to 27. The team was announced by chief selector Khawaja Zakauddin, who witnessed the trials along with Samiullah and team manager Jahangir Butt.

Zakauddin, a former Olympian, said that the squad was announced after getting approval from PHF president Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

The squad is scheduled to leave here for Kuala Lumpur on January 12 and is expected to play a couple of practice games before the start of the tournament that will also feature Australia, Germany, Holland, Korea, India, Malaysia and either Singapore or New Zealand.

The selectors made three changes in the team that represented Pakistan in their last international assignment – a six-nation tournament in Singapore played last October.Kashif Ali, who represented Pakistan in the Champions Trophy last December, has been selected in the squad in place of full-back Muhammad Ateeq. Fareed Ahmed has replaced Zeeshan in the half-line while forward Rizwan Ahmed has been inducted in the squad, replacing Imran.

Pakistan Junior Hockey Squad:

Goal-keepers: Muhammad Khurram, Imran Butt.

Full-backs: Kashif Ali, Imran Abbas, Adnan Javed

Midfielders: Muhammad Irfan, Zaheer Abbas, Aamir Shahzad, Fareed Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.

Forwards: Adeel Hussain, Shafqat Rasool (captain), Inyatullah, Abdul Haseem Khan (vice-captain), Muhammad Zubair, Shahzad Nasir, Rizwan Ahmed, Muhammad Taufeeq.