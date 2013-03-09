Pakistan vs Australia Hockey Score Match Azlan Shah Cup 2013

on first day of tournament Pakistan play against New Zealand and by by 4-3 goals so they are must work hard for beat rank 2 team in hockey world in this match in 22nd Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup 2013. Pakistan hockey federation also send his junior squad for this event after full trail of players so they are confident on team performance and hope Pak team will must make some thing special in these matches.

Pakistan aim to try new talent when they face defending champions New Zealand while Australia bank on veteran players when they play against India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament which gets into action on Saturday. Pakistan, ranked fifth in the world, have dropped four veterans including Shakeel Abbasi, Mohammed Waseem, Mohammed Rizwan Senior and Rashid Mehmood in order to test new players.

Australia hockey squad other hand they are play first match against India and second against Pak team they are here at rank 2 and they are also in full confidence for play and beat this match. they are wants to take on New Zealand hockey team for play and beat him for trophy but they need for win this time against green shirts. Pakistan hockey team performance better from past and they are also wants to improve it and wants to improve on points table team rank.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Match 2013

22nd Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2013

Date: 10 March 2013 | 10-03-2013

Time: 16:00 | 1:00 PM

Venue: Ipho, Malaysia.

Pakistan 0 : 6 Australia

Final Score Match End

Pakistan and Australia hockey live match will telecast on ten sports, espn, sky sports, ptv sports, neo sports, aestro tv network and highlights videos replay also broadcast here after end of match.

Australia and Pakistan hockey teams squad probables expected players list here below.

Australia Hockey Squad for Azlan Shah Cup:

Tim BATES, Chris BAUSOR, George BAZELEY, Daniel BEALE, Craig BOYNE, Nick BUDGEON, Joel CARROLL, Andrew CHARTER, Tim DEAVIN, Matt GOHDES, Rob HAMMOND, Josh MILLER, Daniel MIRECKI, Trent MITTON, Glenn SIMPSON, Jacob WHETTON, Tristan WHITE, Aran ZALEWSKI.

Pakistan Hockey Squad for Azlan Shah Cup:

Imran Butt (GK), Imran Shah (GK), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran (c), Muhammad Atiq, Rizwan Junior, Farid Ahmed, Amir Shehzad, Mohammad Tauseeq, Tasawar Abbas, Waqas Sharif, Shafqat Rasool, Haseem Khan, Mohammad Imran Junior, Ali Shah, Mohammad Suleman, Kashif Ali, Irfan Junior, Khalid Butt, Kashif Shah, Sabtain Raza, Muzammil Bhatti, Mohammad Suleman, Arslan, Dilbar.

Prediction:

Pakistan make a crucial start in Azlan Shah cup against play New Zealand this time they face Australia team in 2nd match. they are hoe all the best for second hockey match. may be they lost match but we appreciate and congratulation on first win in this tournament.

Sports News Found By: