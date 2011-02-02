AS Bari vs Inter Milan football match Preview

AS Bari vs Inter Milan: In Italy Series A on Thursday there is a big football match will be played between AS Bari vs Inter Milan on 03 Feb 2011. Both AS Bari vs Inter Milan fans are really excited to enjoy this match on Sunday.

03 Feb 2011, Time 14:45 US/Eastern

Stadio Comunale San Nicola (Bari)

Italy Series A

Giampaolo Pazzini is expected to earn his first start with Inter Milan in Thursday’s match at rock-bottom Bari.

Pazzini joined Inter from Sampdoria last week and made an immediate impact in his first game with the Nerazzurri.

The Italy international came on as a second-half substitute and scored twice to fire Inter to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Palermo on Sunday.

Inter striker David Suazo has returned to training with his team-mates after suffering a muscular injury several months ago.

The Honduras international trained separately with Argentine defender Walter Samuel at the Angelo Moratti Sports Centre, the club revealed via their official website today.

Fiorentina have pulled out of a deal for Bari attacker Paulo Vitor Barreto.

Barreto was all set to join the Viola after Bari, who part own him with Udinese, were prepared to sell their share for €4m.