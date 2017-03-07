World XI Tour to Pakistan 4 T20 Match Series Date Timetable Venues official announced by ICC. Get Complete official coverage for World XI series in Pakistan 2017 matches start timing details here at from. ICC to send World XI for four-match series in Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) intends to send a World XI to Pakistan in September this year for a four-match Twenty20 series in Lahore, British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday, a day after Pakistan hosted final of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the highest-level game in the country since a 2009 assault on the Sri Lanka team bus killed six people and wounded several players.

According to the newspaper, the series would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium and it is aimed at reintroducing top level cricket in Pakistan.

The paper said Giles Clarke, who heads ICC Pakistan’s Task Force, thinks PSL final has shown cricket can be played in Lahore.

“The desire is to give the cricket-starved Pakistani supporters the chance to see some of the world’s finest players in live action,” Clarke was quoted by the Guardian as saying.

“The world of cricket needs to help Pakistan, who cannot continue to play their home fixtures overseas. The youth need inspiring, and the national teams need far more cricket played in familiar terrain. Furthermore, the terrorists cannot win and cricket must not give up on Pakistan,” he said.

The matches are expected to be played on 22nd, 23rd, 28th and 29th September.