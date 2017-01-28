Shaggy Perform At PSL 2017 Opening Ceremony In Dubai

Famous Singer Shaggy To Perform At The PSL 2017 Opening Ceremony In Dubai. The second year of PSL promises to be bigger and better than the first; not only has Pakistan Super League managed to rope in lots of new international players but has even invested in high octane acts for the opening ceremony.

Set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on February 9, news has it that Shaggy, that delightful Jamaican reggae singer who gave us hits throughout the 90s and early 2000s, will be one of the main attractions at the opening, which will also feature top celebrities Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy. Fahad Mustafa will be hosting the evening.

Expressing his excitement at performing at the Pakistan Super League PSL Shaggy sent a special message to his Pakistani fans via video which can be seen on PSL’s official page

“I will be performing in Dubai at the HBL PSL opening ceremony; I request you all to come and sing some of your favorite Shaggy numbers with me.”

Apart from a long list of celebrities expected to be seen at the opening ceremony most of them are ambassadors to the different teams, PSL will also include a fireworks display and the carnivalesque, Flying Drummers.

Besides performances from the singers, the captains, officials, owners and squad members of all five franchises will also be welcomed on the field and like last year, all this celebration will eventually make way for the first cricket match. Let’s just hope our players manage to perform as well as the entertainers!