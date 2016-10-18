PSL T20 2017 Teams & Players – Pakistan Super League T20 2017. The inaugural season of PSL T20 in 2017 will begin on 4th February and conclude on 24th, a 21 days action consisting of 23 matches in total. There are five teams participating in the first season including teams from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar & Quetta. Each team plays the other twice before qualifying for the finals.

Pakistan Super League PSL T20 schedule lists of all matches fixtures, dates, venues and timing of matches in GMT, local times in UAE and PKT time in Pakistan (Pakistan local time). The Pakistan super league is a t20 cricket league in which five franchised clubs are to participate every one person this league. Pakistan super league headquarter in Lahore Pakistan, the Pakistan super League will become the premier professional cricket league in Pakistan replacing the super-8 t20 cup.

The first edition of PSL will feature five franchise- based teams from the provincial capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

PSL T20 2017 Teams – Pakistan Super League T20 2017:

Islamabad

Lahore

Peshawar

Karachi

Quetta

The PCB is planning to hold its first super league in Qatar early next year in Feb march 2017 before the T20 world cup. This will be the first major cricket tournament hosted by the Qatar which will also host the 2022 edition of the football world cup The PCB had originally wanted to conduct the PSL in the USE, where Pakistan have been playing their international matches. Pakistan super league expected to begin early 2016 PCB announces bid committee for PSL Pakistan may hold PSL T20 in UAE.

The PLS matches will be played at the west end park international Cricket stadium with 13000 capacity.

The history of the Pakistan super league begins with the end of its predecessor League. The Faysal bank T20 cup began in the 2004 to 2005 season and quickly become the top professional T20 cricket league in Pakistan with 14 member clubs were are 13 locate of Pakistan and 1 in Afghanistan. The 2012 to 13 season was the final season of the Fasyal bank T20 cup in with the Lahore Lion defeated the Faisalabad wolves by 33 runs at Lahore.

The Pakistan premier league had been in the media and in June 2008, the PCB officially announced the launch of the Pakistan super league.

In the 2015 former captains Wasim Akram and Ramees Raja have the signed formal contract the next three years.

