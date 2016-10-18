PSL 2017 Draft Sold Players Price Teams Info.Pakistan Super League players draft sold cricket players with price and team info details here updates live.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Pakistan composed of 5 member franchises representing cities. Headquartered in Lahore, the PSL is widely considered to be the premier professional cricket league in Pakistan. The players are divided into 5 franchises.

The PSL has already finalized the sale of commercial rights for franchises, broadcast and title sponsorship. The owner of the franchises will chose the payers of a category.

The names and their remuneration are as under;

Category (Salary)

Diamond $100,000

Platinum $70,000

Gold $50,000

Silver $25,000

Emerging $5,000–$10,00

The draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 kicked-off with teams finalising their 16-man squads on Wednesday in Dubai.

The highlight of the draft was the announcements from former Pakistan T20I captain Shahid Afridi that he is stepping down from Peshawar Zalmi captaincy to make way for World T20 winning captain Darren Sammy to take over.

Further, he announced Pakistan batting veteran Younus Khan as the mentor/batting consultant of Peshawar.Franchises retained a lot of players this year but PSL chairman Najam Sethi was hopeful that this would change as the tournament matures.

Chairman of the executive committee also announced the final of the PSL 2017 will take place in Lahore as they have included this clause in the contract of the players, especially the foreign ones.

PSL Squads 2017 and Players List

The 5 Pakistan Super League 2017 teams are;

Teams PSL 2017 Teams Squad players list Islamabad United Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Khalid Latif, Brad Haddin, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Dwayne Smith, Ben Duckkett, Shadab Khan, Zohaib Khan Karachi Kings Shoaib Malik (captain), Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Safiullah Bangash, Shazaib Hasan, Sohail Khan, Kieron Pollard, Ryan McLaren, Khurram Manzoor, Kashif Bhatti, Abrar Ahmed, Abdul Hameed, Mahela Jayawardene, Usama Mir, Rahat Ali, Amad Alam Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy (captain), Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Eoin Morgan, Wahab Riaz, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan, Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Harris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Alex Hales, Shahzad Mohammadi, Khushdil Shah Quetta Gladiators Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Umar Gul, Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Mohammad Nabi, Carlos Brathwaite, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Hassan Khan, David Willey, Rovman Powell, Bismillah Khan, Mir Hamza Lahore Qalandars Brendon McCullum (captain), Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sunil Narine, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Bravo, Yasir Shah, Anton Devcich, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, Bilawal Bhatti, Ghulam Mudassar, Usman Qadir, Grant Elliot, Shaun Tait, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Irfan (Jr.)

Here is the complete list of players who were picked in the draft by the five PSL franchises:

Platinum Platinum Platinum Platinum Platinum Brendon McCullum Chris Gayle Shahid Afridi Kevin Pietersen Misbahul Haq Sunil Narine Kieron Pollard Eoin Morgan Sarfraz Ahmed Shane Watson Umar Akmal Shoaib Malik Wahab Riaz Ahmed Shehzad Andre Russell Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Sohail Tanvir Mohammad Amir Shakibal Hasan Carlos Brathwaite Sharjeel Khan Dwayne Bravo Ravi Bopara Darren Sammy Luke Wright Mohammad Irfan Yasir Shah Kumar Sangakkara Mohammad Hafeez Anwar Ali Samuel Badree Gold Gold Gold Gold Gold Anton Devcich Imad Wasim Chris Jordan Tymal Mills Mohammad Sami Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Tamim Iqbal Umar Gul Khalid Latif Cameron Delport Ryan McLaren Kamran Akmal Zulfiqar Babar Brad Haddin Silver Silver Silver Silver Silver Azhar Ali Sohail Khan Sohaib Maqsood Mohammad Nawaz Sam Billings Aamer Yamin Shahzaib Hasan Junaid Khan Mohammad Nabi Saeed Ajmal Zafar Gohar Saifullah Bangash Imran Khan Jr Asad Shafiq Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Khurram Manzoor Iftikhar Ahmed Saad Nasim Rumman Raees Bilawal Bhatti Kashif Bhatti Haris Sohail Umer Amin Imran Khalid Emerging Emerging Emerging Emerging Emerging Ghulam Mudassir Abrar Ahmed Hasan Ali Hassaan Khan Amad Butt Usman Qadir Abdul Hameed Mohammad Asghar Noor Ali Hussain Talat

Supplementary picks

Lahore Qalandars: Grant Elliot, Shaun Tait, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan (Jr)

Islamabad United: Dwayne Smith, Ben Duckett, Shadab Khan, Zohaib Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Alex Hales, Mohammad Shahzad, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah

Quetta Gladiators: David Willey, Rovman Powell, Bismillah Khan, Mir Hamza

Karachi Kings: Mahela Jayawardene, Usama Mir, Rahat Ali, Amad Alam

Sports News Found By: