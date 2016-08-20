Imran Nazir, Abdul Razzaq in PSL Draft will Play PSL T20 2017

Imran Nazir, Abdul Razzaq in PSL Draft will Play PSL T20 2016-2017. Abdul Razzaq and Dashing batsman Imran Nazir also included in Pakistan Super League T20 Draft players list.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing Council has decided to include discarded big-hitting all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in the PSL draft list, with the draft set to be held on December 21-22 at the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Razzaq, who will be playing in the Masters Cricket League (MCL) as well, was a regular match winner for Pakistan but was initially overlooked from the draft list.

However, he will now be part of Pakistan’s first-ever high-profile T20 league draft.

Abdul Razzaq will play for Karachi Kings in PSL T20 but Imran Nazir Missed tournament.

The 36-year-old last played a match for Pakistan two years ago when he was part of the T20I team that took on South Africa in Dubai.

With 20 runs needed in one over, who would you choose Abdul Razzaq or Shahid Afridi?

Razzaq managed 393 runs and 20 wickets in 32 T20Is for Pakistan while he has accumulated 2,524 runs and 133 scalps in domestic T20 competitions.Younus, Misbah ‘unhappy’ with iconic status snub in PSL.

Imran reportedly picked up a bone disease in December of 2014, following which he traveled to England to treatment. Almost 2 years following the start of his rehab process, he seems back and ready to go.

Imran Nazir was known as a ferocious opener during his prime, though lack of consistency plagued his International career, but the famous hard-hitter might return to the Pakistan frame sometime in the future.

The 34 year old played 79 One Day Internationals and 25 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring a combined 2395 runs in the two formats. Nazir has also batted 13 times wearing the famous green shirt in the Test format.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing Council promoted batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal from the Diamond category to the Platinum category on Saturday ahead of the PSL draft, scheduled to take place on December 21-22 in Lahore.

The absence of Pakistan’s star players, who play in various T20 leagues across the world and command a strong global brand value, led to the PSL officials getting a lot of beef from their peers, who were surprised at the omission of the duo, especially since pacer Sohail Tanvir was included in the Platinum category.

Additionally, Shehzad is the only Pakistani batsman to score centuries in all three formats of the game while Umar enjoyed a productive outing in the latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

“He is likely to be placed in the Silver category where he would be in $25,000 bracket. The franchises now have an interesting option at their disposal because they have a player with loads of experience at a cheap price.”

Razzaq was part of World T20 winning squad in 2009 led by Younis Khan.

Pakistan stars Abdul Razzaq and Yasir Hameed retire from international cricket in order to play in Masters Champions League A host of Pakistan cricketers have announced their retirements from international cricket in order to obtain Non-Objection Certificates and play in the UAE-based Masters Champions League (MCL).

