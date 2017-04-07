Pakistan Test Squad for West Indies Series 2017 Team Players List. PCB announced Pakistan Test team squad selected vs West Indies Test series 2017. Eighteen-year-old Shadab Khan has broken into the Pakistan Test squad, 10 days after making his T20 international debut. Misbah-ul-Haq was named captain, as expected, for the three Tests in the West Indies starting April 21 in Kingston.

Pakistan squad changes IN: Ahmed Shehzad, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Usman Salahuddin, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas OUT: Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Sami Aslam, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imran Khan

Four other uncapped Test players, apart from Shadab, were included in the squad – Usman Salahuddin, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Asghar – while Ahmed Shehzad and Shan Masood returned to the side.

As many as seven players out of the 17 that toured Australia in December-January didn’t find a place this time: Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Sami Aslam, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz and Imran Khan.

In recently concluded 2016/2017 season, Abbas took 71 wickets from 19 innings at the average of 12.74. Last season he had captured 61 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.79.

Usman Salahuddin, who played two ODIs for Pakistan in West Indies in 2011, got selectors’ nod after scoring 843 runs (4th leading) in 17 innings at the average of 70.25 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season.

18-year-old Shadab Khan, who came into limelight during the second edition of Pakistan Super League, was picked for test squad after his brilliant performance in limited overs’ leg of Pakistan’s tour to West Indies.

Spinner Mohammad Asghar, who was sent as the 17th player to Australia during Pakistan’s Test series, has given another opportunity and included in Pakistan’s Test squad for West Indies.

Opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad, who last played his Test match in 2015 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, and Shan Masood, who was dropped from Test squad after Pakistan’s tour to England last year, have made comebacks to the team.

Chief selector Inzamam ul Haq has stated that team was selected taking the conditions of West Indies, hoping that it would give best results for the country.

While Shadab foxed the West Indies batsmen in all four T20Is recently, Salahuddin was picked to strengthen the middle order, and Abbas and Hasan beefed up the pace attack that also comprised Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. The spin attack would consist of Yasir Shah and the uncapped left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, who toured Australia as back-up for Yasir.

Shehzad last played a Test on the tour of Sri Lanka in 2015 and was not part of the national side since the World T20 due to disciplinary issues. He returned to the T20I and ODI sides recently, picked for the ongoing West Indies tour. Masood, on the other hand, last played a Test last July against England. He has been among the runs recently in domestic one-day matches in Pakistan, for United Bank Limited in the Departmental One Day Cup and for Islamabad in the Regional One Day Cup.

Pakistan Test squad Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk & vice-capt), Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

