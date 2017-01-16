The 23-year-old Queenslander has been named alongside Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell to give Australia five different spin options, with incumbent tweakers Nathan Lyon and Stephen O’Keefe also selected.

Tall seamer Jackson Bird, who was replaced by O’Keefe for Australia’s most recent Test at the SCG against Pakistan, has been named as just one of three frontline quicks alongside pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia Test Squad for India tour 2017 Selected Players List

Interim Chairman of Selectors Trevor Hohns said the panel had considered picking South Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa but settled on Swepson, suggesting he’s more of a wicket taking threat.

Squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Stephen O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has also earnt a recall, meaning there was no room in the squad for incumbent No.6 Hilton Cartwright, who made his Test debut at the SCG earlier this month.