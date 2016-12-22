ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016 Captain Players List country wise squad members bowlers, batman list. AB De Villiers who has stepped down as South Africa captain while he recovers from injury – has been selected in the ODI team for the sixth time since 2010.

It has been a case of third time lucky for Virat Kohli who has been named as captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year, which includes three Australians, Indians, South Africans each, and one each from England and West Indies. De Villiers has been selected for the sixth time since 2010, while Starc has been picked up for the third time in four years.

De Villiers and ODI player of the year De Kock are joined by compatriot Kagiso Rabada in the side while Jos Buttler is the only Englishman to feature.

The ICC’s voting period covers play from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016 Captain Players List

Starc and his team-mate Warner are the only two players to have been selected in both the Test and ODI sides in 2016-2017.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016 (in batting order) is:

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wicket keeper)

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (captain)

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

8. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

11. Sunil Narine (West Indies)

12. Imran Tahir (South Africa)

The ICC’s other 2016 award winners are:

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock – ODI Cricketer of the Year

Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies – T20I Performance of the Year award for his match-winning 34 off 10 balls in the ICC World Twenty20 final against England in Kolkata

Brathwaite’s four sixes win award.

Spirit of Cricket Award: Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Umpire of Year: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Women’s ODI Cricketer of Year: Suzie Bates (NZ)

Women’s T20I Cricketer of Year: Bates

Emerging Cricketer of Year: Mustafizur Rahman (Ban)

T20I Performance of Year: Carlos Brathwaite (WI)

Associate Cricketer of Year: Mohammad Shahzad (Afg)

Sports News Found By: