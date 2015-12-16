BBL T20

BBL T20 2015-16 Schedule Fixture Timetable Venues

BBL T20 2015-16 Schedule Fixture Timetable Venues – KFC Big Bash League. 2015-2016 KFC T20 Big Bash League Full Schedule & Time Table. Big Bash League T20 2015-16 Schedule Match Timing BBL Fixtures.

The 2015-16 edition Big Bash League currently held with a Sydney derby on December 17 and finishes with a final on January 24. It will be the fifth season of the Big Bash League. In this season each squad will play 8 group stage matches before the top four squads enter elimination semi-finals. The Final match of this tournament will be played at the home ground of the highest ranked squad. A total 8 squads will be participating in this league, which are based on cities like Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Brisbane.

Big Bash League 2015/2016 Schedule Fixture Timetable. In this edition more than 59 matches will be played in 51 days. The BBL tournament will be played two squads, each from Sydney and Melbourne known as the Melbourne Stars Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunders and Sydney Sixers. Apart from this the squad from Adelaide is known as the Adelaide Strikers. The Sydney Thunders plays their home T20 matches in the Sydney Showground Stadium while the Sydney Sixers plays their home T20 matches in Sydney Cricket Ground. In Eithad Stadium the Melbourne Renegades takes on the visitors and the Melbourne stars got the MCG as their home ground.

Australia is the Host BBL 2015-16 editions. Chris Gayle became the latest player to sign high priced in the big bash league 2015-16. Some of the famous Cricketer in the world, from Australia and other countries have already signed up with squads for the BBL.

List of Teams for Big Bash League 2015-16 editions:

  • 1- Adelaide Strikers
  • 2- Brisbane Heat
  • 3- Hobart Hurricanes
  • 4- Melbourne Renegades
  • 5- Melbourne Star
  • 6- Perth Scorchers
  • 7- Sydney Sixers
  • 8- Sydney Thunder

Big Bash League T20 2015-2016 Schedule – KFC BBL T20:

Start Date

 17/12/2015

End Date

 24/01/2016

Host Country

 Australia

Match schedule

 Download as PDF
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers 1st Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 1
Date- 17/12/2015
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars 2nd Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 2
Date- 18/12/2015
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades 3rd Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 3
Date- 19/12/2015
Time – 18:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes 4th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 4
Date- 20/12/2015
Time – 16:20(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 5th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 5
Date- 20/12/2015
Time – 19:25(Local)		 Vs Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers 6th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 6
Date- 21/12/2015
Time – 16:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
WACA Ground
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 7th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 7
Date- 22/12/2015
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Bellerive Oval
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 8th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 8
Date- 23/12/2015
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Docklands Stadium
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat 9th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 9
Date- 26/12/2015
Time – 16:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
WACA Ground
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars 10th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 10
Date- 27/12/2015
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 11th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 11
Date- 28/12/2015
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes 12th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 12
Date- 29/12/2015
Time – 18:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers 13th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 13
Date- 30/12/2015
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Docklands Stadium
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers 14th Match Big Bash League 2015
Match 14
Date- 31/12/2015
Time – 18:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Adelaide Oval
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 15th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 15
Date- 01/01/2016
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Bellerive Oval
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades 16th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 16
Date- 02/01/2016
Time – 18:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 17th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 17
Date- 02/01/2016
Time – 18:15(Local)		 Vs Venue
WACA Ground
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder 18th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 18
Date- 03/01/2016
Time – 18:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades 19th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 19
Date- 04/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Bellerive Oval
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers 20th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 20
Date- 05/01/2016
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Adelaide Oval
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 21st Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 21
Date- 06/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers 22nd Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 22
Date- 07/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers 23rd Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 23
Date- 08/01/2016
Time – 18:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars 24th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 24
Date- 09/01/2016
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Docklands Stadium
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers 25th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 25
Date- 10/01/2016
Time – 16:20(Local)		 Vs Venue
Bellerive Oval
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat 26th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 26
Date- 10/01/2016
Time – 19:25(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades 27th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 27
Date- 12/01/2016
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 28th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 28
Date- 13/01/2016
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Adelaide Oval
Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat 29th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 29
Date- 14/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder 30th Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 30
Date- 16/01/2016
Time – 18:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars 31st Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 31
Date- 16/01/2016
Time – 18:15(Local)		 Vs Venue
WACA Ground
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 32nd Match Big Bash League 2016
Match 32
Date- 18/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
Docklands Stadium
Big Bash League 1st Semi Final Match 2016
Match 33
Date- 21/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
TBD
Big Bash League 2nd Semi Final Match 2016
Match 34
Date- 22/01/2016
Time – 19:40(Local)		 Vs Venue
TBD
Big Bash League Final Match 2016
Match 35
Date- 24/01/2016
Time – 19:10(Local)		 Vs Venue
TBD

