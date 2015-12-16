BBL T20 2015-16 Schedule Fixture Timetable Venues – KFC Big Bash League. 2015-2016 KFC T20 Big Bash League Full Schedule & Time Table. Big Bash League T20 2015-16 Schedule Match Timing BBL Fixtures.

The 2015-16 edition Big Bash League currently held with a Sydney derby on December 17 and finishes with a final on January 24. It will be the fifth season of the Big Bash League. In this season each squad will play 8 group stage matches before the top four squads enter elimination semi-finals. The Final match of this tournament will be played at the home ground of the highest ranked squad. A total 8 squads will be participating in this league, which are based on cities like Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Brisbane.

Big Bash League 2015/2016 Schedule Fixture Timetable. In this edition more than 59 matches will be played in 51 days. The BBL tournament will be played two squads, each from Sydney and Melbourne known as the Melbourne Stars Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunders and Sydney Sixers. Apart from this the squad from Adelaide is known as the Adelaide Strikers. The Sydney Thunders plays their home T20 matches in the Sydney Showground Stadium while the Sydney Sixers plays their home T20 matches in Sydney Cricket Ground. In Eithad Stadium the Melbourne Renegades takes on the visitors and the Melbourne stars got the MCG as their home ground.

Australia is the Host BBL 2015-16 editions. Chris Gayle became the latest player to sign high priced in the big bash league 2015-16. Some of the famous Cricketer in the world, from Australia and other countries have already signed up with squads for the BBL.

List of Teams for Big Bash League 2015-16 editions:

1- Adelaide Strikers

2- Brisbane Heat

3- Hobart Hurricanes

4- Melbourne Renegades

5- Melbourne Star

6- Perth Scorchers

7- Sydney Sixers

8- Sydney Thunder

Big Bash League T20 2015-2016 Schedule – KFC BBL T20:

