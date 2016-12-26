New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Results Score Card at Christchurch Dec 26, 2016

Tom Latham and Colin Munro set up New Zealand’s 77-run win in Christchurch, after their 158-run stand for the fifth wicket pulled the hosts out of a difficult position. The result left Bangladesh with a lot of worries, from their fast bowlers’ lack of discipline to Mushfiqur Rahim retiring hurt with a potential hamstring injury. Latham played one of his more fluent innings and made a career-best 137. Along with Munro, who made a 61-ball 87, Latham led New Zealand to 341 for 7 – their highest total in ODIs against Bangladesh.
In reply, Bangladesh ended on 264 for 9 in 44.5 overs, after James Neesham’s double-wicket maiden tilted the contest in New Zealand’s favour, and Lockie Ferguson’s short balls sealed it. Latham had started with a punch through covers in the third over, and continued timing the ball well through his innings. His first six was a pick-up over square leg off Soumya Sarkar, before he dropped anchor. That Latham batted until the 48th over was a relief for New Zealand, considering how they had begun.
Hagley Oval had provided a pitch with true pace and bounce, and all a batting side needed was partnerships. Kane Williamson won the toss but every time two of his batsmen seemed to have the measure of Bangladesh, they faltered.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Results Score Card Christchurch 26 Dec 2016
|New Zealand innings (50 overs maximum)
|R
|M
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|MJ Guptill
|c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur Rahman
|15
|25
|19
|1
|1
|78.94
|TWM Latham
|c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman
|137
|218
|121
|7
|4
|113.22
|KS Williamson*
|c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Taskin Ahmed
|31
|48
|36
|5
|0
|86.11
|NT Broom
|lbw b Shakib Al Hasan
|22
|37
|32
|0
|0
|68.75
|JDS Neesham
|lbw b Shakib Al Hasan
|12
|15
|13
|2
|0
|92.30
|C Munro
|c Taskin Ahmed b Shakib Al Hasan
|87
|83
|61
|8
|4
|142.62
|L Ronchi†
|b Taskin Ahmed
|5
|10
|6
|0
|0
|83.33
|MJ Santner
|not out
|8
|13
|7
|0
|0
|114.28
|TG Southee
|not out
|7
|8
|5
|1
|0
|140.00
|Extras
|(b 6, lb 8, w 3)
|17
|Total
|(7 wickets; 50 overs; 232 mins)
|341
|(6.82 runs per over)
Did not batLH Ferguson, TA Boult
Fall of wickets 1-31 (Guptill, 5.1 ov), 2-79 (Williamson, 14.2 ov), 3-134 (Broom, 24.3 ov), 4-158 (Neesham, 28.4 ov), 5-316 (Munro, 46.3 ov), 6-323 (Latham, 47.3 ov), 7-327 (Ronchi, 48.2 ov)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|Mashrafe Mortaza
|10
|0
|61
|0
|6.10
|31
|6
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|10
|0
|62
|2
|6.20
|28
|5
|1
|(2w)
|Taskin Ahmed
|9
|0
|70
|2
|7.77
|19
|5
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|10
|0
|69
|3
|6.90
|21
|5
|1
|(1w)
|Soumya Sarkar
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|12
|2
|1
|Mosaddek Hossain
|7
|0
|40
|0
|5.71
|15
|1
|1
|Bangladesh innings (target: 342 runs from 50 overs)
|R
|M
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tamim Iqbal
|c Santner b Neesham
|38
|90
|59
|5
|0
|64.40
|Imrul Kayes
|c †Ronchi b Southee
|16
|33
|21
|2
|1
|76.19
|Soumya Sarkar
|c Williamson b Neesham
|1
|18
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|Mahmudullah
|c †Ronchi b Neesham
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Shakib Al Hasan
|c Southee b Ferguson
|59
|75
|54
|5
|2
|109.25
|Mushfiqur Rahim†
|retired hurt
|42
|91
|48
|3
|0
|87.50
|Sabbir Rahman
|c Boult b Ferguson
|16
|17
|11
|0
|1
|145.45
|Mosaddek Hossain
|not out
|50
|57
|44
|5
|3
|113.63
|Mashrafe Mortaza*
|c Broom b Santner
|14
|9
|10
|3
|0
|140.00
|Taskin Ahmed
|c †Ronchi b Ferguson
|2
|11
|11
|0
|0
|18.18
|Mustafizur Rahman
|b Southee
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 6, w 18, nb 1)
|26
|Total
|(all out; 44.5 overs; 208 mins)
|264
|(5.88 runs per over)
Fall of wickets 1-34 (Imrul Kayes, 7.3 ov), 2-48 (Soumya Sarkar, 11.2 ov), 3-48 (Mahmudullah, 11.5 ov), 4-81 (Tamim Iqbal, 17.6 ov), 5-144 (Shakib Al Hasan, 27.3 ov), 6-167 (Sabbir Rahman, 30.4 ov), 6-219* (Mushfiqur Rahim, retired not out), 7-242 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 41.1 ov), 8-252 (Taskin Ahmed, 43.6 ov), 9-264 (Mustafizur Rahman, 44.5 ov)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|TA Boult
|9
|0
|43
|0
|4.77
|36
|6
|0
|(3w)
|TG Southee
|9.5
|2
|63
|2
|6.40
|39
|9
|2
|(3w)
|LH Ferguson
|9
|0
|54
|3
|6.00
|29
|2
|3
|(5w)
|JDS Neesham
|7
|1
|36
|3
|5.14
|21
|2
|0
|(1nb, 3w)
|MJ Santner
|10
|0
|61
|1
|6.10
|29
|4
|2
|(3w)
Match details
Series – New Zealand led the 3-match series 1-0
TV umpire – PR Reiffel (Australia)
Match referee – BC Broad (England)
Reserve umpire – CM Brown