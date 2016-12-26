New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Results Score Card at Christchurch Dec 26, 2016

Tom Latham and Colin Munro set up New Zealand’s 77-run win in Christchurch, after their 158-run stand for the fifth wicket pulled the hosts out of a difficult position. The result left Bangladesh with a lot of worries, from their fast bowlers’ lack of discipline to Mushfiqur Rahim retiring hurt with a potential hamstring injury. Latham played one of his more fluent innings and made a career-best 137. Along with Munro, who made a 61-ball 87, Latham led New Zealand to 341 for 7 – their highest total in ODIs against Bangladesh.

In reply, Bangladesh ended on 264 for 9 in 44.5 overs, after James Neesham’s double-wicket maiden tilted the contest in New Zealand’s favour, and Lockie Ferguson’s short balls sealed it. Latham had started with a punch through covers in the third over, and continued timing the ball well through his innings. His first six was a pick-up over square leg off Soumya Sarkar, before he dropped anchor. That Latham batted until the 48th over was a relief for New Zealand, considering how they had begun.

Hagley Oval had provided a pitch with true pace and bounce, and all a batting side needed was partnerships. Kane Williamson won the toss but every time two of his batsmen seemed to have the measure of Bangladesh, they faltered.

New Zealand 341/7 (50 ov) Bangladesh 264 (44.5 ov) New Zealand won by 77 runs Bangladesh in New Zealand ODI Series – 1st ODI ODI no. 3814 | 2016/17 season Played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 26 December 2016 (50-over match)

New Zealand innings (50 overs maximum) R M B 4s 6s SR MJ Guptill c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur Rahman 15 25 19 1 1 78.94 TWM Latham c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 137 218 121 7 4 113.22 KS Williamson* c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Taskin Ahmed 31 48 36 5 0 86.11 NT Broom lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 22 37 32 0 0 68.75 JDS Neesham lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 12 15 13 2 0 92.30 C Munro c Taskin Ahmed b Shakib Al Hasan 87 83 61 8 4 142.62 L Ronchi† b Taskin Ahmed 5 10 6 0 0 83.33 MJ Santner not out 8 13 7 0 0 114.28 TG Southee not out 7 8 5 1 0 140.00 Extras (b 6, lb 8, w 3) 17 Total (7 wickets; 50 overs; 232 mins) 341 (6.82 runs per over) Did not batLH Ferguson, TA Boult Fall of wickets 1-31 (Guptill, 5.1 ov), 2-79 (Williamson, 14.2 ov), 3-134 (Broom, 24.3 ov), 4-158 (Neesham, 28.4 ov), 5-316 (Munro, 46.3 ov), 6-323 (Latham, 47.3 ov), 7-327 (Ronchi, 48.2 ov) Bowling O M R W Econ 0s 4s 6s Mashrafe Mortaza 10 0 61 0 6.10 31 6 2 Mustafizur Rahman 10 0 62 2 6.20 28 5 1 (2w) Taskin Ahmed 9 0 70 2 7.77 19 5 3 Shakib Al Hasan 10 0 69 3 6.90 21 5 1 (1w) Soumya Sarkar 4 0 25 0 6.25 12 2 1 Mosaddek Hossain 7 0 40 0 5.71 15 1 1 Bangladesh innings (target: 342 runs from 50 overs) R M B 4s 6s SR Tamim Iqbal c Santner b Neesham 38 90 59 5 0 64.40 Imrul Kayes c †Ronchi b Southee 16 33 21 2 1 76.19 Soumya Sarkar c Williamson b Neesham 1 18 8 0 0 12.50 Mahmudullah c †Ronchi b Neesham 0 3 3 0 0 0.00 Shakib Al Hasan c Southee b Ferguson 59 75 54 5 2 109.25 Mushfiqur Rahim† retired hurt 42 91 48 3 0 87.50 Sabbir Rahman c Boult b Ferguson 16 17 11 0 1 145.45 Mosaddek Hossain not out 50 57 44 5 3 113.63 Mashrafe Mortaza* c Broom b Santner 14 9 10 3 0 140.00 Taskin Ahmed c †Ronchi b Ferguson 2 11 11 0 0 18.18 Mustafizur Rahman b Southee 0 3 1 0 0 0.00 Extras (b 1, lb 6, w 18, nb 1) 26 Total (all out; 44.5 overs; 208 mins) 264 (5.88 runs per over) Fall of wickets 1-34 (Imrul Kayes, 7.3 ov), 2-48 (Soumya Sarkar, 11.2 ov), 3-48 (Mahmudullah, 11.5 ov), 4-81 (Tamim Iqbal, 17.6 ov), 5-144 (Shakib Al Hasan, 27.3 ov), 6-167 (Sabbir Rahman, 30.4 ov), 6-219* (Mushfiqur Rahim, retired not out), 7-242 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 41.1 ov), 8-252 (Taskin Ahmed, 43.6 ov), 9-264 (Mustafizur Rahman, 44.5 ov) Bowling O M R W Econ 0s 4s 6s TA Boult 9 0 43 0 4.77 36 6 0 (3w) TG Southee 9.5 2 63 2 6.40 39 9 2 (3w) LH Ferguson 9 0 54 3 6.00 29 2 3 (5w) JDS Neesham 7 1 36 3 5.14 21 2 0 (1nb, 3w) MJ Santner 10 0 61 1 6.10 29 4 2 (3w)