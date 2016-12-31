Pakistan ODI Squad for Australia Series 2017 Team Players List. Pakistan ODI squad announced for series against Australia. Azhar Ali retained as captain for Australia ODIs. Pakistan ODI team announced for Australia series 2017.
The National Selection Committee led by Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq today (Friday) finalized the 15-member ODI squad against Australia after consultations with the team Head Coach and the ODI captain.
Pakistan Team will play five ODI matches in the tour from January 13, 2017 to January 26, 2017.
Australia beat Pakistan an innings and 18 runs in their second Test in Melbourne, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan ODI Squad for Australia Series 2017 Team Players List
The first match ODI will be played on January 13 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane, second on January 15 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, third on January 19 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth, fourth on January 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground and the fifth ODI will be played on January 26 at Adelaide Oval.
The Selected players are:
1) Azhar Ali (Captain)
2) Sharjeel Khan
3) Baber Azam
4) Shoaib Malik
5) Asad Shafique
6) Umer Akmal
7) Sarfraz Ahmad (Vice Captain) WK
8) M. Rizwan
9) Immad Wasim
10) M. Nawaz
11) M. Amir
12) Wahab Riaz
13) Hassan Ali
14) Rahat Ali
15) M. Irfan
